Star Sports Report
Mon Sep 1, 2025 03:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 03:57 PM

Hockey Asia Cup
Bangladesh lose 5-1 against Korea

Bangladesh suffered a 5-1 defeat against defending champions South Korea in their third and final Pool B match of Asia Cup in Bihar on Monday, all but ensuring they would finish third in the four-team pool.

Moshiur Rahman Biplob's charges conceded two goals within the first quarter and two more within seven minutes of the second quarter. After going 4-0 down in the 22nd minute, Sohanur Rahman Sabuj pulled a goal back for Bangladesh in the same minute.

Despite keeping the Koreans at bay for long periods, the men in red and green conceded a fifth goal from a penalty stroke right before the final whistle.

Bangladesh had earlier lost 4-1 against Malaysia and beaten Chinese Taipei 8-3.

 

