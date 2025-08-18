Neymar left distraught after worst defeat of career

Philippe Coutinho scored two goals as Vasco da Gama secured a 6-0 victory over Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, August 17, leaving Neymar with the worst defeat in his career.

Neymar, who signed a new deal with Santos in June, was part of the side that suffered the heaviest defeat of his career. Visibly emotional at the final whistle, he was comforted by a member of the coaching staff.

Vasco took the lead in the first half through Lucas Piton, with David Correa de Fonseca doubling their advantage after the break. Coutinho then struck twice, while Rayan converted a penalty and Danilo Neves completed the scoring to confirm a comprehensive result.

After the match Neymar admitted his disappointment, saying: "I'm ashamed. I'm totally disappointed with our performance. The fans have every right to protest, obviously without using violence… But if they want to curse and insult, they're in their right."

He added: "It's a feeling of extreme shame. I've never experienced this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened. The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can't help in every way. Anyway, it was total s***, that's the reality."

The win lifted Vasco out of the relegation places and moved them within two points of 15th-placed Santos.

Following the defeat, Santos announced the dismissal of head coach Cleber Xavier, wishing him well in his future career.