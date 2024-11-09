Mbappe doesn’t want to play for France under Deschamps: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has fallen out with France coach Didier Deschamps and has no desire to play for the national team under the coach, reports French media.

The Real Madrid star was recently excluded from the French national squad for the second consecutive time which ignited speculation over his future with Les Bleus.

According to a report from French journalist Romain Molina, via Get Football France, the forward has vowed not to return to Clairefontaine as his relationship with the manager is "fractious".

Earlier, Deschamps offered limited explanation for why he left out Mbappe from the squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Israel and Italy on November 14 and 17 respectively.

"I had several exchanges with him. I thought about it and made this decision about this gathering. I think it's better like this. I'm not going to argue," Deschamps told the media.

"What I can tell you, two things: Kylian wanted to come, and it is not the extra-sporting problems that come into play from the moment the presumption of innocence exists. It's a one-off choice for this gathering with the two matches awaiting us," he added.

But reports from French sources suggest that Mbappe may abstain from representing France altogether if the managerial situation does not change.

It has also been reported that Mbappe and his mother Fayza Lamari, who also happens to be his agent, feel they have been unfairly targeted by the French media, leading to an "Us against the world" approach.

Mbappe is also finding life challenging at Real Madrid at the moment, with his team recently conceding heavy defeats to AC Milan and archrivals Barcelona in the Champions League and the Laliga respectively and are currently struggling both in Europe and at home.