Hamza, Shamit, Fahamedul in squad for Singapore match

Canada-based Shamit Shome alongside England-based Hamza Choudhury and Italy-based Fahamedul Islam have been called up to the 26-member preliminary camp for Bangladesh's Asian Cup Qualifiers fixture against Singapore.

The final 23-member squad will be named following a FIFA friendly against Bhutan on June 4.

While Hamza made his debut against India in the first quarter on March 25, Shamit and Fahamedul could make their debuts against Singapore on June 10 at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mitul Marma, Md Sujon Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Srabon

Defenders: Shakil Ahad Topu, Jahid Hasan Shanto, Rahmat Mia, Isa Faysal, Taj Uddin, Tariq Kazi, Topu Barman, Saad Uddin

Midfielders: Mohammad Ridoy, Syed Shah Quazem Kirmanee, Sohel Rana, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Shekh Morsalin, Jamal Bhuiyan, Hamza Choudhury, Shamit Shome

Forwards: Fahamedul Islam, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Rakib Hossain, Sahariar Emon, Mohammad Ibrahim, Al Amin, Sumon Reza