Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor to return after corruption and drugs ban

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has been added to his country's Test squad after serving a three-and-a-half year ban, Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Wednesday.

The announcement was made during the first day of play in the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand at Queens Sports Club. He will be available for the second Test, starting at the same venue on August 7.

"I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am –- and it's an overwhelming feeling of gratitude," said Taylor, 39.

"The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I've put in an immense amount of work -– from fitness to the technical side to diet –- and I'm feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger.

"That's only been possible through sobriety."

Taylor was found guilty in January 2022 of four charges under the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code and separately for failing a drugs test.

Taylor admitted to travelling to India in 2019 and meeting an unknown individual who paid him $15,000.

He initially claimed the money was an appearance fee but later admitted that he was paid following discussions about match fixing, which he said he had no intention of carrying out.

He reported his contact with the individual to the ICC in March 2020 but did not mention discussions about corruption. He also deleted all communications with the individual.

He tested positive for a cocaine metabolite in September 2021.

Before the ban, Taylor was one of Zimbabwe's leading batsmen and racked up 2,320 runs in 34 Tests.

He has also played in 205 one-day internationals and 45 Twenty20 internationals.

Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni welcomed Taylor's return.

"Brendan has endured an incredibly difficult chapter in his life and shown genuine remorse, coupled with a powerful determination to make things right -- not just for himself but for the good of the game in Zimbabwe," said Makoni.