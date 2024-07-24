‘We can understand our current state’ in Australia

Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Akbar Ali is all set to lead Bangladesh Cricket Board's High Performance (HP) Unit in their upcoming assignment in Australia, where they will feature in a T20 tournament involving Pakistan Shaheens and Big Bash teams. The wicketkeeper-batter spoke to The Daily Star's Samsul Arefin Khan about his side's overall preparation for the series, his personal target, and more during the nationwide unrest. The excerpts of the interview are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): How was the overall preparation for the Australia tour?

Akbar Ali: For the last six days, we've been stuck at our team hotel. We came here to undergo extended preparation for the Australia tour, only to end up playing just two practice matches. We were to play two more matches, but it didn't happen due to the prevailing situation in the country, which isn't in our control.

DS: How excited are you about the series, where you will be leading in one format, in your maiden Australia tour?

AA: Obviously, there is huge excitement as we are going there to play for the first time. We will try to adjust with conditions within our two or three practice sessions there.

DS: How much the series mean for you and others who might represent the national team in future, given a Test series lined up in Australia in 2027?

AA: We don't usually get chance to play in Australia. If we can provide a notable performance in Australia, it will give us confidence that we can also do well there. With the presence of competitive teams in the tournament, we can also understand our current state.

DS: What could be the biggest challenge there?

AA: Actually, we will realize that after going there. But we have obtained some information about the conditions and wickets, which are expected to be fast and bouncy.

DS: Have you lot underwent any special batting practice to bat on such pacy wickets?

AA: Apart from the conventional training sessions, we tried to practice on wickets made of slabs; so hopefully, it will help. Also, we had some programmes which were designed for the Chattogram camp, but those were hampered due to the current situation. But we did that work specifically during our Rajshahi preparation phase, keeping the bounce and fast conditions in mind.

DS: You are still in HP after having led the U-19s winning campaign in 2020, while many of your teammates have gone on to make their marks with the senior side. Will this series open your pathway to the national team?

AA: I think the series is a great opportunity for me. Not only this series, wherever I play, I think the opportunity for the national team will come if I do well. I always try to perform, be it NCL, BCL or Premier League.

DS: You have gained good domestic experience, apart from playing in BPL. Do you think you lack T20-related preparations?

AA: I think I have been regular in all domestic tournaments, except BPL. As we have in store a domestic T20 tournament, featuring only local players, my focus will be on performing well over there.

DS: Do you have any personal target for the Australia trip?

AA: As a group, we will go there to become champions [in T20 tournament]. About personal target, I will say I want to contribute in some of our winning causes. It can be 20, 30 or 40 runs, whatever.