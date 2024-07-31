Shakib available for Pakistan Tests

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, currently playing in Global T20 League in Canada, is available for the upcoming two-match Test series in Pakistan, cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus informed the media today.

"He [Shakib] is available [for the Tests]. He has talked with me, the board and also the selectors," Yunus said.

The Global T20 series is slated to end on August 11 while Bangladesh team will depart for Pakistan series on August 17 and it is likely that Shakib would join the team in Pakistan.

"If time is not available, then he will move directly from Dubai to join the side [in Pakistan]. Or else, as he has been told, he will join the side in Dhaka and go through one or two days of practice before departure," the BCB director added.

Shakib has played just four Tests in the last two years, and before any Test series debate rages over whether the all-rounder still wants to continue playing Tests. Bangladesh have played eight Tests during this time. Shakib skipped the lone Test against Afghanistan last year and also the home series against New Zealand due to a finger injury he suffered during the 2023 ODI World Cup. He also missed the first Test against Sri Lanka before returning for the second Test which was played in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, a video of Shakib Al Hasan was also making the rounds on social media since last night where he was heard asking 'What is your contribution for the country?' to a non-resident Bangladeshi during an exchange of words.

"I haven't seen the video, so I can't comment on that. Obviously it was not right [for Shakib] to say that. Everyone has a contribution somewhere. It was not right to ask about Shakib's contribution. From what I have only heard since I have not seen it, if a question was raised about Shakib's contribution, we all know what Shakib's contribution is to Bangladesh cricket. It's a personal matter for Shakib. I can't say what he said out there but from what I have heard, Shakib's contribution was questioned," Yunus said.