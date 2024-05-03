Saikat named in umpires’ list for T20 World Cup 2024

Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat was listed among the 20 umpires who will be officiating in the forthcoming edition of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA starting in June.

Sharfuddoula had earlier become the first Bangladeshi umpire to be included in the ICC Elite Panel of umpires on March 28.

He has already officiated in many ICC events which include the ICC Women's World Cups in 2017 and 2021, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018. He has been an on-field umpire in 10 Tests, 63 ODIs and 44 T20Is.

The list of umpires for the tournament includes last year's winner of the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year, Richard Illingworth, along with Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, who all featured in the final of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The six match referees for the tournament includes Ranjan Madugalle, who officiated the 2022 final, along with the format's most experienced referee, Jeff Crowe.

The match officials for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.

Match referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.