A renewed Liton surfaces

Liton Das's press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday may have appeared routine to casual observers, but the attitude transformation of the keeper-batter -- known for his reserved demeanour both on and off the field -- left many reporters intrigued.

Throughout the day, Liton appeared uncharacteristically upbeat. During his practice sessions, whether he was keeping wickets or taking part in batting drills, he exuded an air of ease and contentment.

The change in Liton's attitude was even more apparent during the presser that preceded. Generally, his interactions with the media have been characterised by a certain aloofness, but on this occasion, he turned the atmosphere around with a vibrant and engaging presence.

As he took his seat, Liton immediately picked up one of the coke bottles placed in front of him and, with a friendly smile, asked the journalists, "Can I put the coke down?"

One journalist, recalling Cristiano Ronaldo's famous incident at the Euro 2020 press conference where football megastar moved away bottles of coke, playfully mentioned it. Liton responded with a grin, "No brother, I also have coke sometimes."

This light-hearted moment set a positive tone for the rest of the press conference at the home of cricket, where Liton continued to answer questions with a series of warm smiles and candid remarks.

Liton's mood shift was understandable given his recent struggles with form across formats. The 29-year-old, who had been under immense pressure, likely felt a significant sense of relief following his impressive performance in the Test series against hosts Pakistan, which Bangladesh won 2-0.

"If I'm honest, I didn't dwell on my poor form. I focused on improving through hard work. If I said otherwise, it would mean I spent the whole day crying in my room. But that's not the reality… The only way to do well is through practice," said the cricketer with 223 international appearances across all formats.

Before this series, Liton had been scrutinised for his lack of big scores in all formats. Despite this, selectors retained him, showing faith in the experienced campaigner. In May 2022, Liton had a remarkable series against Sri Lanka, scoring 281 runs in three innings, including a career-best 141.

Since then, however, he had struggled, accumulating only 450 runs in 16 Test innings at an average of 30 -- with just three half-centuries, the highest being 73 against India in December 2022.

His form in the ODI format was also disappointing, and 14 T20I innings saw only one fifty this year. Despite these numbers, Liton seemed unaffected as he played crucial innings of 56 and 138 runs against Pakistan. Coming in at number six, he contributed significantly in both Tests in Rawalpindi, helping Bangladesh in critical moments.

"There is pressure in every position. It's not the same when you open the innings as it is when you bat at six," Liton said.

Liton's attacking approach in the first Test innings helped the Tigers rebuild and secure a first-innings lead, while his majestic century in the second Test has already earned a place in the Bangladesh cricket folklore.

Reflecting on his experiences, Liton acknowledged the pressure that comes with the role, appearing to be coming into his own.

"It's quite normal since I've been playing cricket for almost nine to ten years… and now it's time for me to take on more responsibility. If not now, then when?" he concluded.