Nazmul in favour of resigning?

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon is in favour of stepping down as board president, sources have claimed.

BCB sources told The Daily Star that they are aware that one of the board directors have gotten in touch with Nazmul and have been told that the board president is ready to cooperate. It is being assumed that the BCB president is currently in London.

"I have heard that Papon bhai told one of our directors that he wants to cooperate. I have not talked to the BCB president directly. I have only heard that he is ready to cooperate but haven't heard of resigning," a BCB director told The Daily Star on conditions of anonymity.

According to BCB's constitution, only the president can call for board meetings. In case of an extraordinary situation such as the one that is now existent, the BCB president can communicate with the board directors via phone call or texts and call for a meeting. The BCB president can also direct a board member to preside over a board meeting in his absence.

A vice-president too can call for a board meeting but despite there being provision for two vice-presidents to be appointed in the current constitution, the BCB did not appoint any. Thus, without any communication, the board members themselves cannot call a board meeting.

It was learned that BCB directors have discussed the current circumstances amongst themselves.

BCB sources relayed that the board has sought a guideline from relevant authorities on how to run the board with many directors absent at the moment.

A few directors are concerned about whether stepping down at the moment might impact the upcoming Women's T20 World cup, scheduled to be played in October this year in Bangladesh. The ICC are going to continue to assess the situation in Bangladesh before taking a decision on the Women's T20 World Cup.