Jishan’s regret despite six-hitting exploits in Chattogram

Jishan Alam, Afif Hossain and Akbar Ali hit brisk tons as BCB HP thrashed Bangladesh Tigers by 137 runs in the practice one-day match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Jishan, son of former Bangladesh player Jahangir Alam, who played three ODIs for Bangladesh, left his mark on the game with his six-hitting exploits in the first practice match under the ongoing Bangladesh Tigers programme.

Jishan however had a tinge of regret at not getting a 200, having managed his ton in 22 overs.

"Yes there is a bit of regret since I was playing well and the wicket was good. If I could play full fifty overs, I could score 200. In the morning the wicket was a bit slow but after the first 10 overs it improved," Jishan told reporters today in Chattogram.

Jishan also informed that Afif was warning him about the cutter from Shafiqul Islam which eventually led to his wicket. "He [Afif] had warned me that since third-man is up, there is the chance of a cutter being bowled. He also told me if you score 200, then we have a chance to get 350 to 400 but if you don't we would get 300 to 350," he added.

On his natural six-hitting tendencies, Jishan said: "I always practice these shots and since childhood it has come naturally to me. I am used to these shots."

Despite Jishan falling in the 27th over, BCB HP in the end did manage 400-plus score due to Akbar and Afif's knocks.

Coming in to open, Jishan, along with Bangladesh opener Tanzid Tamim, put on a 99-run opening stand before the latter departed for 48 off 49 deliveries to Mehedi Miraz, out bowled.

Jishan was the face of carnage, hitting 13 sixes and six fours during a 78-ball 127. Afif Hossain, coming in at number five, stitched a 64-run stand with Jishan for the fourth wicket before the latter fell in the 27th over with the score on 202 for four. Afif and Akbar would both go on to hit tons during a 189-run stand in just 126 deliveries. Afif fell to a run-out in the 48th over after a 74-ball 103 while Akbar remained unbeaten on 102 in 74 deliveries as HP notched a massive score of 403 for 5.

In reply, Bangladesh Tigers lost wickets in regular intervals despite several batters getting starts. Opener Mohammad Naim hit a team-high 55-ball 49 while Mominul Haque hit a run-a-ball 26.

Yasir Ali (30) and Miraz got 30 and 38 respectively but Bangladesh Tigers barely troubled the HP outfit as they were cleaned out for 266 in 47.2 overs. Aliss Al Islam was the pick of the bowlers with three for 43 while young leg-spinner Wasi Siddique and left-arm spinner Mahfuzur Rahman bagged two each.

The teams will play a day-night practice game tomorrow at the same venue.