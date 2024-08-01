Hathurusingha set to arrive today

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is set to arrive in Bangladesh today ahead of the Pakistan series in August.

Along with Hathurusingha, strength and conditioning coach Nathan Kelly too is set to arrive in the country tonight.

"Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha will arrive tonight around 11:30 pm," a BCB source informed The Daily Star today.

Meanwhile, spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed, who will oversee Bangladesh's series against Pakistan, is expected to arrive in the country on Friday.

Batting coach David Hemp and pace bowling coach Andre Adams had arrived in Bangladesh earlier.

Bangladesh Test team stars have been playing practice matches in Chattogram in the Bangladesh Tigers programme to prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series in Pakistan. The first match will be played from August 21-25 in Rawalpindi and the second one from August 30-September 3 in Karachi.

The Tigers will return to national team camp on August 3, expected to begin with fitness test and time trials, possibly at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The Test team members are slated to travel to Pakistan on August 17 but quite a few national team players are to leave for Pakistan on August 6 as part of the Bangladesh 'A' team.