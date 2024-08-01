‘Faced greater pressure in DPL matches than Asia Cup final’

Bangladesh umpire Sathira Jakir Jessy said that she enjoyed conducting matches in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, including the India-Sri Lanka final since the Dhaka Premier League prepared her for facing greater pressure.

"I still feel that I have faced greater pressure in matches in the Dhaka Premier League compared to the India-Pakistan or the Asia Cup final. That is why I enjoyed the matches and didn't feel pressure.

Jessy also shared her experience in the final where Sri Lanka lifted the Asia Cup trophy for the first time in their history. As with any big side, India created pressure to grab any opportunities that might fall their way in terms of umpiring decisions. Jessy recalled an appeal against Sri Lanka opener Chamari Athapaththu, who struck a 43-ball 61 in the final.

"There was a leg-before appeal against Chamari Athapaththu in the fourth or fifth over. The way the Indian players appealed, it appeared that they felt I had denied them a hundred percent out decision. Harmanpreet [Kaur] came and asked why I didn't give out and I immediately replied that it had pitched outside leg stump. Maybe she did not accept my decision well and at that instant we both looked at the giant screen. It showed that the ball pitched quite a bit outside leg-stump line. She then came and said 'very good decision mam.'" Jessy recalled.

Bangladesh are slated to host the upcoming women's T20 World Cup in October and Jessy was hopeful of her chances of umpiring in the prestigious tournament.

"I am hopeful and that's the dream. BCB are hopeful too and they have talked to ICC. Until something has been confirmed, it's difficult to comment on it," she concluded.