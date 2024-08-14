Ebadot looking to comeback stronger than ever

Pacer Ebadot Hossain was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh, returning figures of four for 47 as the Tigers bundled out Afghanistan for 146 in their first innings on Day 2 of their one-off Test in Mirpur yesterday. Bangladesh took a huge 370-run lead in their second innings by the end of day’s play. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh paceman Ebadot Hossain is going through the gears in order to regain fitness following an ACL injury. The paceman told reporters today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur that he wants to return to the field stronger than ever.

Ebadot expressed wish to play the practice match before the series in India to gauge his fitness for red-ball.

"I have been bowling for one to one-and-a-half months. Intensity was about 70-80 percent and the trainer has given me a program on how to bowl during the latter half of the program to maintain my fitness. I am hoping to bowl with full intensity in two-three months," he said.

Bangladesh will play India in two Tests in September-October and Ebadot was hoping he can make the tour.

"My target is to play against India in the two Test matches there. It depends on what the effect of returning with a Test match will be.

"I think we have an opportunity to play a four day match amongst ourselves, so if a get the chance to play there then I can judge myself that how fit I am and if I am up for playing a Test match," Ebadot said.

Ebadot has 42 Test wickets in 20 matches and bagged 22 wickets in 12 ODIs. The bowler missed the last two World Cup events (ODI and T20I) due to his injury.

"It has been more than a year that I have not been able to play cricket. I missed the one day World cup also missed the T20 world cup. I never thought I would miss the T20 world cup even during the operation. It was really disappointing that its taking so long because of the major surgery. And the rehab phase was really difficult," he said.

Ebadot now wants to get back to match fitness and come back stronger than ever.

"My main aim is to do better than where I had left off so that my standard does not drop. That's my main focus right now.

"Management is thinking about this [India Tests] and whether it will be good for me to return in the Test format. And that's what I said too that if I can play a four-day match before the India series then I can judge myself and how fit I am for Tests," he concluded.