Kurukh Voices: The oraons of Bangladesh

Under the vast skies of northern Bangladesh, in the corners of Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Rangpur, and the hillier terrains of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, lives a vibrant community whose roots run deep into the soil and soul of the region—the Oraons.

The journey of the Oraons to Bengal began centuries ago, driven by the age-old human desire for better life and livelihood, security, and survival. Like many indigenous groups who sought refuge in the fertile plains of Bengal, such as Santals, Mahatos, Mundas, Rakhaines, Khasias, Tripura, the Oraons too found a home here, drawn by the natural generosity of the land and its people.

A people called "Human"

Lexically, the name Oraon, or Uraon or Urang, translates simply to "human." Their language, Kurukh, means "speaker," and is what anthropologists identify as part of the Dravidian language family. Believed to have originated in the ancient Kankan region, modern-day Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Oraons migrated to the Barind region of Bangladesh during the Mughal period and began settling permanently.

Today, around 1,20,000 Oraons live in Bangladesh. Their population also stretches across the Indian states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal, and even as far as China and Myanmar.

Spiritual by nature

The Oraons are deeply spiritual, practising a nature-based faith that falls under the broader umbrella of Sanatan Dharma. They believe in reincarnation and perform sacred rituals for the welfare of departed souls. In more recent times, some members of the community have embraced Christianity, yet many continue to celebrate both Christian and traditional festivals in tandem.

The most revered celebration is Karam Puja, a festival of purity, protection, and prosperity symbolised by the Karam tree. Held during the full moon of Bhadra, the festival lasts three days and features vibrant processions, dance, and music. From the Tasi and Ektara to the Mukhbanshi and Kartal, the rhythmic beat of traditional instruments animates every celebration—be it a birth, wedding, or harvest ritual.

Like the Hindu caste system, the Oraons are divided into clans—Lakda, Tirki, Ekka, Kujur, and others, each treated as an extended family unit. Marriages within the same clan are strictly prohibited.

Oraon society is patriarchal, much like mainstream Bengali society. However, women contribute significantly to both household and economic life, weaving clothes, making utensils, even crafting their own jewelry. Despite their hard work, gender inequality remains a concern, with men holding more prominent roles both socially and within the family.

Health practices also remain largely traditional. Modern medical treatment is often a last resort, with most relying on folk medicine passed down through generations.

Kurukh, their mother tongue, is still spoken but has no written script. Thus, the stories, songs, riddles, and proverbs are passed down orally.

Oraon men and women taking a break under a tree after working together in a paddy field in Godagari, Rajshahi. Photos: RIB

Progress denied

During Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, Oraons stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Bengalis, fighting for freedom, justice, and equality. However, even five decades later, that dream of equality remains unfulfilled.

Despite their rich cultural heritage, the community faces pressing challenges. Most Oraon children are deprived of modern education, entering the workforce at a young age to help support their families.

A recent study conducted in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi district presents a stark reality. Among the Adivasi community, 70% work as day labourers, while only 2.6% have studied beyond the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) level. Additionally, 67.3% own no agricultural land, and 30.5% are without housing. In cases of land loss, 70.4% occur through the use of forged documents, while 29.6% result from forced grabbing.

Building a future

The road to change is neither short nor simple. But people like Sudhir Chandra Oraon, advisor to the Oraon social organisation Dighri Raja Parishad, are doing their part. As president of Gunigram High School's management committee, Sudhir is vocal about what's needed.

"Without effective access to government services, the impoverished Oraon community finds it difficult to progress. While the authorities must remain vigilant, we Oraons too must become aware of our rights—an awareness that can only be achieved through education," he said.

As Bangladesh moves forward with its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it must ensure that indigenous communities like the Oraons are not left behind. Because the story of progress will remain incomplete as long as the voices that speak in Kurukh go unheard.

Babul Chandra Sutradhar is a human rights activist and a researcher.