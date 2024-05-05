How volunteering can make a difference in the lives of others

It would have been an otherwise missed opportunity to understand the value of volunteering, had I not come in touch with a group of children and see how they learn and apply their newfound knowledge.

Habiba, a young girl, showed her curiosity to know many things when she joined ten other children at an eight-month learning session in Dhaka last year.

"How do you manage your classes and teach here ma'am?" she asked me as I, serving as the president of our school's community club, alongside Wasi Hussain, both seniors in grade 12, organised a project named "Forging Futures" through our school's community club.

"I have a longing to learn more," Habiba said prompting me to think that she would have had a chance of securing a better education in a better place. It felt like the more privileged students like us should help children like Habiba to pursue their dreams.

The journey of Forging Futures' sessions began with the goal of sharing our knowledge and love for learning with children who had not been as fortunate in their educational journeys. Each and every one of them from 'Families for Children', an orphanage, had a story to tell and collective feelings to share with others.

During the tutoring sessions, we realised that most of them struggled with understanding basic concepts despite their enthusiasm. We then focused on creating a friendly environment so that they were encouraged to ask questions for clear understanding.

However, while we, a team of 16 volunteers, went there to equip them with academic knowledge, we came back with life lessons that we shall carry within ourselves throughout. On the last day of the project, all the children disappeared for a moment. They then returned with handmade cards for every one of us. They drew portraits and wrote notes in English even though they were still learning. We wondered how impactful a helping hand could be on someone's life. We all can actually grow together.

This journey taught me the value of compassion. The lessons we, as a team, learned extended far beyond traditional academics, deepening a sense of responsibility towards the community. The volunteering experience not only offers a strong platform to adapt to a greater world but also teaches humility and cultivates empathy in young minds.

As we understand, working for the community also develops a lifelong commitment to giving back. Not just being successful alone, what is more important is being a socially responsible person. This sense of purpose and connection is something that textbooks cannot always teach. We may be the catalysts for a kinder, more inclusive world. If we feel and work for each other, we can make a difference in the lives of others and together, we can build a future that we can all be proud of.

Jaima Haider Chowdhury is an A level student at DPS STS School, Dhaka.