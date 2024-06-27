Rising Stars
Thu Jun 27, 2024 06:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 06:00 AM

Most Viewed

Rising Stars

Did You Know? - June

Thu Jun 27, 2024 06:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 06:00 AM
Place de la Bastille
Photo: AFP

Bastille Day, national holiday in France and its overseas départements and territories, marking the anniversary of the fall on July 14, 1789, of the Bastille, in Paris. Originally built as a mediaeval fortress, the Bastille eventually came to be used as a state prison. Political prisoners and detained citizens were held there. Bastille had come to symbolise the harsh rule of the Bourbon monarchy. 

During the unrest of 1789, on July 14 a mob stormed the prison and released the seven prisoners held there. The taking of the Bastille signalled the beginning of the French Revolution, and it thus became a symbol of the end of the ancien régime. It became an official holiday in 1880. The slogan "Vive le 14 Juillet!" ("Long live the 14th of July!") has continued to be associated with the day.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
rising stars
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

IUB EEE Students Win Silver in Design Challenge in the UK

2d ago
Person reading a comic book.

What makes modern-day Bangladeshi comics so interesting

4w ago
Concepts of economics

Is A level Economics for you?

4w ago

House of Cards

3w ago

Panda diplomacy explained

3w ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

বেনজীরের পিএইচডি ডিগ্রি বাতিলে ঢাবি সিনেটে প্রস্তাব

সিনেট সদস্য বলেন, বেনজীর আহমেদ ভর্তির যোগ্যতা পূরণ না করলেও বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় থেকে ডিগ্রি পেয়েছেন।

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তারেক রহমানকে ফিরিয়ে আনতে কূটনৈতিক চেষ্টা অব্যাহত আছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification