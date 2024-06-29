Afloat, Untethered
Stranded on an estuary in a vessel that carries me
The wind whispers ballads of shores I am to reach
Some further up ahead, some past which I've already been.
Some west, some east, and to each hymn I pay heed.
No sail nor oar to accompany me
afloat listlessly, you best believe I'm free.
From every direction strong torrents meet
Collide, counter, and begrudgingly recede.
Upstream, downstream, what stream? Come see
me stand still and unravel in a stagnant sea
of my own making.
