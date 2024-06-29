Afloat, Untethered

Stranded on an estuary in a vessel that carries me

The wind whispers ballads of shores I am to reach

Some further up ahead, some past which I've already been.

Some west, some east, and to each hymn I pay heed.

No sail nor oar to accompany me

afloat listlessly, you best believe I'm free.

From every direction strong torrents meet

Collide, counter, and begrudgingly recede.

Upstream, downstream, what stream? Come see

me stand still and unravel in a stagnant sea

of my own making.