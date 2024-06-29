Fiction
Waziha Aziz
Sat Jun 29, 2024 06:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 06:00 AM

Afloat, Untethered

Seashells, an anchor and the beach
Illustration: Abir Hossain

Stranded on an estuary in a vessel that carries me

The wind whispers ballads of shores I am to reach

Some further up ahead, some past which I've already been.

Some west, some east, and to each hymn I pay heed.

No sail nor oar to accompany me

afloat listlessly, you best believe I'm free.

A Dead River is All I Want

From every direction strong torrents meet

Collide, counter, and begrudgingly recede.

Upstream, downstream, what stream? Come see

me stand still and unravel in a stagnant sea

of my own making.

