PM asks to be alert to stop train mishap repeat

Expressing deep shock and sorrow at the death of several people in Brahmanbaria train accident, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to be more alert to stop recurrence of the train mishap.

“The people who are deputed in the railways will have to be more alert to stop repeat of such rail accidents,” she said while giving an introductory speech at the 34th meeting of the board of governors of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Dhaka.

The premier simultaneously stressed the need for giving proper training to the rail staffs and drivers to put an end to the train mishaps.

In this regard, she said, “I don’t know exactly why we see rail mishaps occurring with coming the winter season not only in Bangladesh and but also throughout the world.”

Describing the Brahmanbaria train mishap as very tragic, the premier said, “We had been able to protect ourselves from the natural disaster like Bulbul. But unfortunately the train mishap has occurred.”

She prayed for salvation of the departed souls killed in the train accident and for early recovery of the injured people.

At least 15 people were killed and scores injured as two intercity trains collided in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria early today.

On rescue operation, she said the rail minister has already rushed to the place of occurrence while all necessary supports have been given in this regard.

Nothing that the rail communication is the safest way for transportation, the premier said, “We are attaching priority to this end as the railways is the safest way for transportation of people and goods as well. Therefore we are expanding the railways.”

Sheikh Hasina, also chairperson of BEPZA Board of Governors, chaired the meeting held at the PMO.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian were present on the occasion.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman moderated the function while PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and concerned secretaries were present on the occasion.