Govt must be bold with reforms

World Bank’s new assessment report should be taken seriously

The World Bank, in its latest assessment report, has warned that political volatility and global trade challenges may derail Bangladesh's reform agenda and hinder its recovery from the ongoing economic slowdown. In June, the bank approved a $500 million development credit for Bangladesh under certain conditions and pledged an additional $500 million, tied to the interim government's commitment to fast-track key reforms ahead of the upcoming general election. However, the country is already grappling with serious challenges due to the imposition of a steep 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods entering the US market from August 1. In fact, Bangladesh ranks among the hardest-hit nations in the latest round of US trade measures, which include duties ranging from 25 to 40 percent. The situation is deeply concerning and requires well-thought-out strategies for recovery.

Bangladesh's economy is already under serious pressure due to declining investments and reduced demand from international markets. Citing the "trade tensions between major economies and further escalation of tariff rates," the World Bank has estimated that a 5 percentage point decline in exports could shave 1.3 percentage points off real GDP growth and deplete the country's foreign reserves by $1.7 billion. Real GDP growth fell to 3.97 percent in the fiscal year ending June 2025, down from 4.22 percent the year before—the slowest in over a decade. Private sector credit growth also dropped significantly, reaching just 6.8 percent in February 2025, the lowest rate in 30 years. Despite current challenges, the World Bank projects that GDP growth could rise to 4.9 percent in FY26 and 5.7 percent in FY27, provided political stability improves and investment rebounds.

Bangladesh must also take strong steps to bring inflation under control. Between July 2024 and April 2025, inflation rose to an average of 10.3 percent, driven by supply chain disruptions, high energy costs, a weakening taka, and the lingering effects of major floods and political unrest—among other factors, according to the World Bank. However, inflation eased to 8.48 percent in June, marking its lowest level in nearly three years. The World Bank predicts a further decline in the coming years, assuming robust domestic consumption and more stable global prices.

Since taking office, the interim government has undertaken various key economic reforms to improve transparency and governance. Bangladesh Bank has introduced stricter rules for banks, requiring disclosure of real ownership, tighter controls on insider lending, and better tracking of bad loans. A major ordinance passed in May separates tax policy formulation from tax administration to reduce political interference and boost revenue. While public investment management has also come under reform, the government is further expected to ensure full audit coverage of public revenues. The successful implementation of these reforms, as well as ensuring political stability, are crucial for steering the country towards a robust economic recovery.