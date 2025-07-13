Editorial
Sun Jul 13, 2025 02:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 02:21 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial
Editorial

Govt must be bold with reforms

Sun Jul 13, 2025 02:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 02:21 PM
World Bank’s new assessment report should be taken seriously
Sun Jul 13, 2025 02:01 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 02:21 PM
Govt must be bold with reforms

The World Bank, in its latest assessment report, has warned that political volatility and global trade challenges may derail Bangladesh's reform agenda and hinder its recovery from the ongoing economic slowdown. In June, the bank approved a $500 million development credit for Bangladesh under certain conditions and pledged an additional $500 million, tied to the interim government's commitment to fast-track key reforms ahead of the upcoming general election. However, the country is already grappling with serious challenges due to the imposition of a steep 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods entering the US market from August 1. In fact, Bangladesh ranks among the hardest-hit nations in the latest round of US trade measures, which include duties ranging from 25 to 40 percent. The situation is deeply concerning and requires well-thought-out strategies for recovery.

Read more

New US tariff a fresh blow to our exports

Bangladesh's economy is already under serious pressure due to declining investments and reduced demand from international markets. Citing the "trade tensions between major economies and further escalation of tariff rates," the World Bank has estimated that a 5 percentage point decline in exports could shave 1.3 percentage points off real GDP growth and deplete the country's foreign reserves by $1.7 billion. Real GDP growth fell to 3.97 percent in the fiscal year ending June 2025, down from 4.22 percent the year before—the slowest in over a decade. Private sector credit growth also dropped significantly, reaching just 6.8 percent in February 2025, the lowest rate in 30 years. Despite current challenges, the World Bank projects that GDP growth could rise to 4.9 percent in FY26 and 5.7 percent in FY27, provided political stability improves and investment rebounds.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

The reform drive must continue apace

Bangladesh must also take strong steps to bring inflation under control. Between July 2024 and April 2025, inflation rose to an average of 10.3 percent, driven by supply chain disruptions, high energy costs, a weakening taka, and the lingering effects of major floods and political unrest—among other factors, according to the World Bank. However, inflation eased to 8.48 percent in June, marking its lowest level in nearly three years. The World Bank predicts a further decline in the coming years, assuming robust domestic consumption and more stable global prices.

Read more

Why fundamental reforms should precede elections

Since taking office, the interim government has undertaken various key economic reforms to improve transparency and governance. Bangladesh Bank has introduced stricter rules for banks, requiring disclosure of real ownership, tighter controls on insider lending, and better tracking of bad loans. A major ordinance passed in May separates tax policy formulation from tax administration to reduce political interference and boost revenue. While public investment management has also come under reform, the government is further expected to ensure full audit coverage of public revenues. The successful implementation of these reforms, as well as ensuring political stability, are crucial for steering the country towards a robust economic recovery.

Related topic:
World Bank’s new assessment reportWorld BankWorld Bank loan for Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Almost 40% of World Bank's recent climate funds unaccounted for: Oxfam

8m ago
IMF World Bank Spring Meetings 2025

IMF-World Bank meetings end with little tariff clarity, but economic foreboding

2m ago

Bangladesh receives $900 million in World Bank loans for two projects

1y ago
Reasons behindd higher number of educated unemployed

Jobless rate among graduates tripled in nine years: WB

9m ago
Bangladesh inflation forecast 2025 by World Bank

Inflation may moderate but remain elevated: WB

9m ago
|নির্বাচন

জাতীয় নির্বাচন: ‘বিশৃঙ্খলা ঠেকাতে’ সম্ভাব্য প্রার্থীদের তথ্য সংগ্রহ করছে পুলিশ

‘নির্বাচনে নিরাপত্তার কৌশল নির্ধারণ করার জন্য এসব তথ্য সংগ্রহ।’

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

দুর্বৃত্তদের নিয়ন্ত্রণে আনতে হিমশিম খাচ্ছে বিএনপি, শুদ্ধি অভিযান শুরু

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে