36 Bangladeshis detained in Malaysia over militancy links

New Straits Times reports citing home ministry statement

Malaysian police have detained 36 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be directly "involved in a radical militant movement", reports Malaysian outlet New Straits Times.

Citing a statement issued by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the outlet yesterday reported that the planned security operation, which began on April 24, was carried out in three phases in Selangor and Johor.

"Of those detained, five people have been charged under the Offences Relating to Terrorism (Chapter VIA) of the Penal Code in the Shah Alam and Johor Baru Sessions Courts.

"Another 15 people have been issued deportation orders, while 16 others are still under investigation for their involvement in the militant movement," he said in a statement.

New Straits Times quoted Saifuddin as saying that intelligence gathered by the Special Branch revealed that the group had introduced IS-inspired ideology into the country and had formed recruitment cells within their own community.

"These cells were set up to indoctrinate radical beliefs, raise funds for terrorist activities, and to ultimately overthrow the legitimate government in their home country."

Contacted by The Daily Star, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Shameem Ahsan said he had noticed the statement issued by the Home Ministry of Malaysia.

"We are in touch with the authorities concerned for more specific information on the charges," he added.