Elon Musk’s endorsement of Donald Trump could grant him unprecedented influence over US policies.

The White House expressed thanks to Elon Musk on Thursday after the billionaire tech tycoon said he was leaving his cost-cutting role in US President Donald Trump's administration.

"We thank him for his service. We thank him for getting DOGE off of the ground, and the efforts to cut waste, fraud and abuse will continue," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, referring to Musk's Department for Government Efficiency.