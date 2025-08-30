Trump withdraws Kamala’s Secret Service protection

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn former vice president Kamala Harris's Secret Service protection, officials said Friday, in what critics called a fresh act of revenge against his political rivals.

The Republican's move comes just weeks before Democrat Harris is set to go on a tour to promote a new book about her failed presidential campaign against Trump last year.

The Secret Service customarily protects vice presidents for six months after they leave office, a period that ended on July 21 for Harris.

But then-president Joe Biden approved a year-long extension for Harris in a previously undisclosed order -- which Trump has now terminated, a senior White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Harris's office also confirmed the move.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said it was "another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation" by Trump, according to a statement reported by US media.

Since taking office in January, Trump, 79, has taken similar measures against a long list of his perceived enemies and political opponents. Trump has withdrawn protection for former national security advisor John Bolton -- whose house was raided by FBI agents in a classified documents probe last week -- former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former top US military officer Mark Milley.