USA
AFP, Washington
Sun Aug 24, 2025 12:13 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 02:04 AM

USA
USA

Trump names close political aide as ambassador to India

Sun Aug 24, 2025 12:13 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 02:04 AM
AFP, Washington
Sun Aug 24, 2025 12:13 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 02:04 AM
Sergio Gor.

President Donald Trump on Friday tapped close political aide Sergio Gor as US ambassador to India, sending one of his feared enforcers at a delicate time in ties with New Delhi.

The 38-year-old Gor rose quickly in conservative politics to become one of the most powerful, if low-profile, aides in the White House with a task of vetting some 4,000 appointees to ensure utmost loyalty to Trump.

Gor's influence does not include extensive experience in foreign policy.

"For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador," he wrote.

Trump wrote that Gor would also hold a role of special envoy for South and Central Asia.

