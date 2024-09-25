Russia strikes apartment block in Kharkiv

Three Ukrainians killed

Russia hit a high-rise apartment block in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv during an attack with guided bombs yesterday, killing at least three people and injuring 15 more, with others feared trapped under rubble, local authorities said.

"One of the high-rise buildings was hit directly," regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger app.

Images from the site shared on social media showed a hole blown through the building. Kharkiv's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that Russia had attacked at least four districts in the afternoon, including the most densely populated area of the city.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, and the surrounding region regularly come under Russian attacks. Moscow's troops extensively use highly destructive guided bombs that Ukrainian air defences struggle to intercept.