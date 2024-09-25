World
Reuters
Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World

Russia strikes apartment block in Kharkiv

Three Ukrainians killed
Reuters
Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM

Russia hit a high-rise apartment block in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv during an attack with guided bombs yesterday, killing at least three people and injuring 15 more, with others feared trapped under rubble, local authorities said.

"One of the high-rise buildings was hit directly," regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger app.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Images from the site shared on social media showed a hole blown through the building.  Kharkiv's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that Russia had attacked at least four districts in the afternoon, including the most densely populated area of the city.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, and the surrounding region regularly come under Russian attacks. Moscow's troops extensively use highly destructive guided bombs that Ukrainian air defences struggle to intercept.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক সংস্কারে সহযোগিতার আশ্বাস ট্রুডোর

বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীদের আরও বেশি ভিসা দিতে কানাডার প্রাধানমন্ত্রীকে অনুরোধ করেছেন ড. ইউনূস।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

রাজনৈতিক দল নিষিদ্ধের প্রস্তাব কেন বিপজ্জনক?

৩৮ মিনিট আগে