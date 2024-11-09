Palestinian leader tells Trump ready to work for Gaza peace: office

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas expressed readiness to work towards a "just and comprehensive peace" in Gaza during a phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, his office said.

Trump's victory came with the Middle East in turmoil after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Congratulating Trump on his victory, Abbas expressed "readiness to work with President Trump to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on international legitimacy," his office said in a statement.

It said that Trump also assured Abbas that he will work to end the war.

"President Trump stressed that he will work to stop the war, and his readiness to work with president Abbas and the concerned parties in the region and the world to make peace in the region."

While Trump struck a note of peace during his campaign, he also touted his status as Israel's strongest ally, even going so far as to promise Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he would "finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza.