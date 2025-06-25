Israel forces kill 40 in Gaza

19 of them killed while seeking food aid at Israeli-backed humanitarian hub

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire while attempting to receive aid in central Gaza, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel orders new evacuations in Gaza, say residents

New aid delivery mechanism is 'a death trap': UN

Qatar's PM said he is working on resuming truce talks

Israeli forces killed at least 40 Palestinians in Gaza and ordered new evacuations yesterday, local medics and residents said, in further bloodshed shortly after Israel and Iran reached a ceasefire to end a 12-day air war.

The Israel-Iran deal announced by US President Donald Trump raised hopes among Palestinians of an end to over 20 months of war in Gaza that has widely demolished the territory and displaced most residents, with malnutrition widespread.

A plume of smoke billows in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip during an Israel strike on June 19, 2025. Photo: AFP

"Enough! The whole universe has let us down. (Iran-backed Lebanese group) Hezbollah reached a deal without Gaza, and now Iran has done the same," said Adel Farouk, 62, from Gaza City. "We hope Gaza is next," he told Reuters via a chat app.

Mediator Qatar's said yesterday it was working on resuming Gaza ceasefire talks in days, urging Israel not to exploit a truce with Iran to "unleash everything it wants to unleash" on the blockaded strip.

But deadly violence continued with little respite.

Marwan Abu Naser, of the Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat in central Gaza, said it had received 19 dead and 146 injured from crowds who tried to reach a nearby aid distribution centre of the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Abu Naser told Reuters the casualties resulted from gunfire.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations' Palestinian aid agency UNRWA, told reporters in Berlin yesterday that the new mechanism was an "abomination" and "a death trap".

Israel's military said that a gathering overnight was identified adjacent to forces operating in Gaza's central Netzarim Corridor, and it was reviewing reports of casualties.

Responding to a Reuters request for comment, the GHF said in an e-mail that it had not heard of any violent incident near their aid site, which it said was located several kilometres south of the Netzarim Corridor.

UN aid trucks entering Gaza also use area roads and Palestinians have in the past few days reported killings of people by Israeli fire as they waited at roadsides to grab bags of flour from the trucks.

Israel has been channelling much of the aid it lets into Gaza through the GHF, which operates a handful of distribution sites in areas guarded by Israeli forces.

The United Nations rejects the GHF delivery system as inadequate, dangerous, and a violation of humanitarian impartiality rules. Israel says it is needed to prevent the Hamas it is fighting from diverting aid deliveries. The Palestinian group denies doing so.

Separately, 10 other people were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City, taking yesterday's death toll to at least 29, medics said.

Israel says Hamas use built-up residential areas for operating cover. Hamas denies this.

Palestinians said they wished the Israel-Iran ceasefire announced by Trump had applied to Gaza.

Adding to their frustration, the Israeli military dropped leaflets over several areas in north Gaza ordering residents to leave their homes and head towards the south, in what appeared to herald renewed Israeli military strikes against Hamas.

"Coming back to combat areas represents a risk to your lives," the army statement said.

Sources close to Hamas told Reuters there had been some new efforts to resume ceasefire talks with Israel. They said Hamas was open to discussing any offers that would "end the war and secure Israel's withdrawal from Gaza". But these echoed longstanding Hamas conditions that Israel has always rejected.