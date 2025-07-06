Trump says deal ‘could be’ by next week after Hamas nod; 64 more killed

A Palestinian mother and her daughter rush for cover during an Israeli strike in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. Photo was taken on Friday. Photo: AFP

Israel was mulling its response yesterday after Hamas said it was ready to start talks "immediately" on a US-sponsored proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

The security cabinet was expected to meet after the end of the Jewish sabbath at sundown to discuss Israel's next steps as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to leave for Washington for talks on Monday with US President Donald Trump.

Trump has been making a renewed push for an end to nearly 21 months of war in Gaza, where the civil defence agency said 64 people were killed in Israeli bombings yesterday, at least 9 of them near the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid hub in the north of Rafah. Three children were among the killed.

"No decision has been made yet on that issue," an Israeli government official told AFP when asked about Hamas's positive response to the latest ceasefire proposal.

Hamas made its announcement late Friday after holding consultations with other Palestinian factions.

"The movement is ready to engage immediately and seriously in a cycle of negotiations on the mechanism to put in place" the terms of the US-backed truce proposal, the militant group said in a statement.

Hamas ally Islamic Jihad said it supported ceasefire talks, but demanded "guarantees" that Israel "will not resume its aggression" once hostages held in Gaza are freed.

Trump said it was good that Hamas said it had responded in "a positive spirit" to a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal.

He told reporters aboard Air Force One there could be a deal on a Gaza ceasefire by next week but that he had not been briefed on the current state of negotiations.

Two previous ceasefires mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States have seen temporary halts in fighting, coupled with the return of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Efforts to broker a new truce have repeatedly failed, with the primary point of contention being Israel's rejection of Hamas's demand for guarantees that any new ceasefire will be lasting.

A Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations told AFP earlier this week that the latest proposal included "a 60-day truce, during which Hamas would release half of the living Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip" -- thought to number 22 -- "in exchange for Israel releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees".

Out of 251 hostages seized by Palestinian militants during the October 2023 attack, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Nearly 21 months of war have created dire humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has recently expanded its military operations.

A US- and Israel-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, took the lead in food distributions in the territory in late May when Israel eased a more than two-month blockade on aid deliveries.

The group said two of its US staff were wounded in an "attack" on one of its aid centres in southern Gaza yesterday.

UN agencies and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with the GHF over concerns it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

Its operations have been marred by chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Israeli fire on people waiting to collect rations.

UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said Friday that more than 500 people have been killed waiting to access food from GHF distribution points.

Since October 7, 20263, Israeli military campaign has killed at least 57,268 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The United Nations considers the figures reliable.