Canada reports first case of bird flu in a person

A teenager in British Columbia has become the first person in Canada to test positive for bird flu, authorities said Saturday.

This person is receiving treatment in a children's hospital for H5 avian flu, the provincial health department said.

The source of contagion and any possible contacts are being investigated.

Officials said the infection probably came from a bird or animal.

"This is a rare event," British Columbia Health Officer Bonnie Henry said.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the source of exposure here in B.C."

Bird flu is most commonly found in wild birds and poultry, but has more recently been detected in mammals, with an outbreak in cattle seen across the United States this year.