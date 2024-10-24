Road or dumpsite?

Waste piles up along 2km stretch of Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Habiganj

The accumulation of garbage and household waste along a two-kilometre stretch of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Madhabpur upazila, Habiganj district, is causing significant inconvenience to both locals and those passing through the area.

The waste has been piling up due to the absence of a designated dumping ground, said locals.

They said municipal workers have been dumping garbage collected from Madhabpur Upazila Parishad to Shahpur Bazar beside the highway.

Shafiqur Rahman, an auto-rickshaw driver, said, "We have to carry passengers on the highway several times a day. The odour is unbearable. We always have to keep our nostrils and mouth covered while crossing the 2km stretch of the highway piled up with garbage."

Farhad Sheikh, a local, echoed him.

Contacted, AKM Faisal, the upazila nirbahi officer and municipal administrator of Madhabpur, said steps were being taken to resolve the issue.

"We have selected a location for waste disposal, and a proposal will be sent to the ministry concerned within next week for land acquisition. Once approved by the ministry, the municipality will dispose of all garbage there and clean up the roadside," he said.