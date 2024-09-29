No flights at Dhaka airport for 3.5 hrs from Oct 1-14

Flight operations at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will remain suspended for three and a half hours from October 1 to October 14 for regular maintenance of the runway.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport, said as part of the regular operational activities of the airport, one of the key tasks is runway maintenance.

This includes maintenance work for the runway centreline lights, touchdown zone lights, installation of stopway lighting systems for runway, and general runway maintenance.

This work will take place from October 1 to October 14, between 1:00am and 4:30am every night.

During this time, runway operations and flight movement will be temporarily suspended.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has already been issued to notify all relevant airlines and organisations.

During this maintenance period, all flight operations, including landings and take-offs at the airport, will be temporarily suspended, which may result in changes in flight schedules.

The airport authorities have coordinated with all relevant airlines and stakeholders to take the necessary measures.

Passengers are being advised to stay informed about their respective flights in advance through their airlines.

The airport authorities also recommend that passengers re-confirm their flight schedules. If needed, passengers can contact the airport call centre at 13600 for further information.