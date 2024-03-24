Eid-ul-Fitr: Sale of advance train tickets starts today

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance tickets today for intercity trains ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

As per the previous announcement, tickets for April 3 will be sold today (March 24) while tickets for April 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be sold on March 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 respectively.

All tickets will be available online. The sale of tickets for trains bound for the western zone will start at 8:00am while the sale of tickets for east-bound trains will begin at 2:00pm.

The sale of return train tickets for April 13 will start from April 3.

Last year, BR started selling all advance train tickets online to reduce people's suffering in physically buying tickets from counters at stations.