Dhaka's rail link with northern districts resumes after six hours

Rabindra University students block rail line demanding permanent campus

Rail communication of Dhaka with the northern districts resumed six hours after Rabindra University students withdrew their barricade from the rail tracks in Ullapara rail gate area of Sirajganj today.

The train services resumed around 3:00pm, said railway officials.

The university's agitating students blocked the railway tracks around 9:00am demanding a permanent campus, Pakshey Divisional Railway Transportation Officer Hasina Khatun told The Daily Star.

Earlier, Md Mirazul Islam, a Bangla department student of the university, said, "We will continue our movement until our demands are met."

The students of Rabindra University kicked off their movement from July 26 boycotting academic activities in demand of approval of Development Project Proposal (DPP) for its permanent campus.

On August 10, they also blocked the west zone highway of Jamuna Bridge in Sirajganj, disrupting road communication of Dhaka with 22 northern and southern districts for two hours.

Later they withdrew their demonstration on the highway, giving 48-hour ultimatum to meet their two-point demand.