Dhaka-Doha flights suspended as Qatar closes airspace

Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace citing the ongoing global situation, effectively suspending all commercial flights to and from Doha until further notice.

Based on a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, all inbound and outbound commercial flights via Doha will remain suspended.

According to a notice issued by the air traffic control authority, Qatar's Flight Information Region (FIR: OTDF) will remain closed to all aircraft operations until further instructions are issued.

As a result, air traffic on the busy Dhaka-Doha route has come to a halt, with the ban affecting both outbound and inbound passengers.

Authorities at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has requested passengers planning to travel on the Doha route to contact their respective airline offices to reschedule their travel plans and take necessary steps as per the updated directives.

It is worth noting that an average of around 1,300 inbound and outbound passengers travel on the Dhaka-Doha-Dhaka route every day. The suspension is expected to disrupt travel plans for a significant number of flyers.