BNP event: Vehicles moving slowly on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Traffic was moving slowly along a one-kilometre stretch of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhabanipur area of Gazipur today, due to a BNP membership form distribution and renewal programme.

The traffic congestion caused immense suffering to Eid holidaymakers heading to Dhaka, as vehicles, including buses and motorcycles, were parked on both sides of the highway near the programme venue.

Gazipur District BNP began the event around 3:00pm at the Muktijoddha College ground in Bhabanipur village, adjacent to the highway.

Photo: Monjurul Haque

Ayub Ali, officer-in-charge of Maona Highway Police Station, said there was no pressure in the Maona area, but congestion occurred in Bhabanipur due to vehicles being parked for the BNP event.

"Police are working to ease the pressure and reduce traffic congestion," he added.

According to party sources, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, along with leaders Fazlul Haque Milon, Kazi Sayedul Alam Babul, Chowdhury Ishraq Ahmed Siddiqui, and others, were expected to attend the event.

However, the correspondent could not reach Gazipur district BNP's convener Fazlul over mobile phone for comments.

The programme was ongoing as of 6:00pm, when this report was filed.