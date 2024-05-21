Rights
UNB, Dhaka
Tue May 21, 2024 07:01 PM
Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 07:05 PM

Police foil Ganosamhati Andolon's bid to besiege Bangladesh Bank

Photo: UNB

Police foiled the attempt of the leaders and activists of Ganosamhati Andolon to besiege Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka's Motijheel area today.

As part of their scheduled programme, the leaders and activists of the party led by its Chief coordinator Junaid Saki marched towards Bangladesh Bank around 11:00am to lay siege to it demanding the government to publish the list of loan defaulters and money launderers.

When they reached the Shapla Chattar area, a police team obstructed them, said Golam Rahman, assistant commissioner ( Motijheel Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Being obstructed, they later held a brief rally in front of Shapla Chattar's foot overbridge and then left the place.

