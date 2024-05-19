Country's economy fragile: Rizvi

Bangladesh's economy has now become "sick and fragile" due to widespread plundering, corruption, and illegal transfer of money abroad by ruling party leaders, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today.

"Nearly 50 billion taka has been embezzled, depleting the reserves. The government currently holds $13 billion in foreign reserves... actually, there is only $7 to $8 billion in the reserves," he said.

Speaking at a programme at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi said the reserve will diminish further as the government will need to use $4 billion to clear overdue bills in the power sector.

"Only from the banks, Tk 12,000 crore has been plundered. This isn't my statement; it's the statement of the CPD. About 12 percent of our GDP has been lost this way... can it be imagined?" he said.