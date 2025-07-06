Weight chart for prison staffers

New initiative aims to improve discipline, fitness

The Prisons Directorate has introduced a standard weight chart for all officers and employees.

Launched for the first time, the initiative aims to foster a more disciplined, smart, and health-conscious prison force through exercise and dietary regulation, prisons officials said.

On April 24, Brig Gen Syed Mohammad Motaher Hossain, inspector general of prisons, issued a directive to all prison units and relevant offices instructing them to follow the newly adopted guidelines for staffer's weight. "A staffer maintaining weight according to the chart will gain an advantage in departmental promotions or promotion exams, with at least 5 marks potentially allocated for meeting the criteria."

"The weight chart has now been introduced for the first time to make the prison force smarter and fitter," said Jannat-Ul-Farhad, assistant inspector general (development) at Prisons Headquarters.

The weight chart has now been introduced for the first time to make the prison force smarter and fitter. Officials have been instructed to assess and record measurements twice a year, in June and December. — Jannat-Ul-Farhad Assistant inspector general (dev) at Prisons Headquarters

"This has already been implemented, and the officials concerned have been instructed to assess and record measurements twice a year, in June and December," added Farhad, who also serves as spokesperson for the Prisons Directorate.

The move came months after around 2,200 prisoners escaped from jails across the country during the mass uprising in July-August last year. Around 700 of them are still at large.

Several prison officials said many guards were unable to play an effective role in preventing jailbreaks. Apart from other issues, their lack of physical fitness hindered timely action then.

Prisons officials said this also influenced the implementation of the standard weight chart for its staffers. The weight chart categorises personnel according to age and height, setting clear minimum and maximum weight limits.

According to the chart, the minimum weight for a male employee, with a minimum height of approximately 5 feet, is set at 47 kilogrammes. The maximum allowable weight is 95kg for males who are 6 feet 1 inch tall and aged 51 or above.

Similarly, for female staff, the minimum weight for those standing 5 feet tall is set at 44kg, while the maximum is 76kg.

Staffers who fall outside the standard weight range may be referred for medical evaluation and corrective measures, according to prison officials.

Exemptions will be considered for certain medical conditions.

All unit chiefs have been ordered to submit compliance reports, while the Prisons Directorate will oversee implementation through periodic follow-up assessments.

"Those who are overweight usually avoid exercise and, in some cases, even skip the daily parade," said an official of Kashimpur Central Jail.

"But now, they've started participating in physical activities. It's a significant change. I believe this initiative will transform both the mindset and appearance of prison officials and staff, bringing them more in line with other disciplined forces," he said.

Shameem Iqbal, jail superintendent of Narsingdi District Jail, said, "It's a good initiative, as we are generally less conscious of our health."

"We've already started raising awareness among our staff. Those who are overweight are being given advice and guidance to help them get back in shape," he added.