UGC member urges teachers to ensure 80pc turnout in polls

University Grants Commission Member Professor Sazzad Hossain yesterday urged university teachers to work towards bringing "at least 80 percent voters" to polling stations for the 12th national election.

Speaking at an event initiated by the Education, Research and Development Forum of Bangladesh at the capital's International Mother Language Institute, he said university teachers have to play a role in bringing young voters to the polls.

Around 30 senior teachers, including vice-chancellors, pro-vice chancellors, and principals of public colleges across the country attended the event.

"We will build a modern country with education, research and development, which was initiated by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter Sheikh Hasina, who started Smart Bangladesh … Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Hasina, initiated Digital Bangladesh."

He also urged all universities and institutions to take a stance against violence and corruption.

The UGC is the autonomous apex body to oversee the universities of Bangladesh, and its chairman and members usually refrain from speaking about politics, according to the commission's sources.

Contacted, Sazzad said, "I didn't mean any specific political party. I only spoke about the victory of democracy. It could be any party. If we can encourage young voters, and they can vote fairly, then it would be better for us, our education…."

Contacted, former Bangladesh UGC Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan said, "No one should make such remarks while holding such a post at a respective commission. Every such post has its limits and parameters, which should be followed."