Army chief tells Buddhist Federation event

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday called for mutual cooperation to build a beautiful Bangladesh where people of all communities can live peacefully side by side.

He said Bangladesh Army is committed to take all necessary measures to ensure that each religious community can celebrate its festivals peacefully, maintaining communal harmony, said a press release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Besides, he expressed his gratitude to the diplomats from foreign missions in Dhaka for their significant contributions to Bangladesh's progress.

The army chief made these remarks as the chief guest at the National Buddhist Religious Conference 2024 and the auspicious Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony, held at the International Buddhist Monastery in Merul Badda.

The event was organised by the Bangladesh Buddhist Federation, said the release.

In his speech, the army chief urged the residents of the hill tracts, including both indigenous and Bangalee communities, to work together towards peace and harmony in the region.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone present for the Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony and thanked the attendees who traveled from different parts of Bangladesh, including the hill tracts.

He highlighted the importance of developing the tourism industry in the hill tracts, while preserving local languages, culture, and diversity.

He voiced optimism that the establishment of more schools, colleges, and universities in these areas would empower local students to showcase their talents both domestically and internationally.

Concluding his address, he expressed sincere appreciation to the Buddhist Federation and law enforcement agencies for supporting the peaceful observance of Buddhist ceremonies across the country.

On October 10, a delegation from the Bangladesh Buddhist Federation paid a courtesy c 2all on him at the Army Headquarters, during which he pledged financial and security support for the Prabarana Purnima and Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony in the three hill districts.

Following through on this commitment, he recently presented Tk 1 crore donation cheque on behalf of the Bangladesh Army to the Buddhist Federation, the release said.

This year, 266 Buddhist monasteries nationwide, including in the CHT, have celebrated the Kathina Robe Offering Ceremony with due religious solemnity, it added.

During the visit, the chief of general staff of the Bangladesh Army and the GOC of the 9th Infantry Division were present.

Also in attendance were the event's chairman, Dharmapriya Mahathera, chief preacher S Lokajit Mahathera, monks from various monasteries, high-ranking government and private officials, diplomats from foreign missions in Dhaka, members of the Buddhist community, and representatives from various media organisations, the release added.