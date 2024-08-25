Timing of election a political decision: Prof Yunus

Urges people to have patience to see meaningful reforms

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus said the timing of the election is a political decision and people will decide how long this interim govern will remain in power.

"Everyone is interested to know when our government will go. The answer to the question lies in your hands. It is up to you when you want to bid us farewell," he said in a televised address to the nation.

"The people will have to decide when you will let us go," said the chief adviser.

"We took charge at the urging of the students. They are our primary employers," he said.

Prof Yunus also urged the people to have patience to see reforms.

"I'll just say, you have to be patient. It is difficult to overcome mountain-like challenges overnight," he said, mentioning demands coming from various sections.

Prof Yunus urged the people to refrain from storming institutions, putting pressure to accept cases and the tendency to do some kind of trial in advance by attacking people while taking them to the courts.

These incidents will fade the glory of the successful struggle to build a new, said the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate.

Prof Muhammad Yunus took charge as chief adviser to the interim government on August 8.