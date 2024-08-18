President hopes SC under new CJ will ensure prompt justice

President Mohammed Shahabuddin expressed hope that under the leadership of Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, the Supreme Court would take necessary measures to ensure that people receive justice promptly.

The president expressed this optimism during a meeting at Bangabhaban with the newly appointed chief justice and four newly appointed judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

President Shahabuddin also expressed hope that steps would be taken to reduce the backlog of cases.

The four judges are Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Justice Syed Md Ziaul Karim, Justice Md Rezaul Haque, and Justice SM Emdadul Hoque.

During the meeting, the chief justice briefed the president on the overall activities of the Supreme Court, noting that all benches in both divisions of the Supreme Court have been reorganised.

Secretary to the President's Office Nasimul Gani, Military Secretary Major General Mohammad Adil Chowdhury, and Press Secretary Joynal Abedin, were also present at the office.