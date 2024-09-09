Patenga beach falls victim to encroachment

Illegal structures threatening its natural beauty

Illegal structures like restaurants, clothing stalls and souvenir shops keep sprouting along the seaside of Patenga beach in the port city. Syndicates charge these shops Tk 200-400 each day to allow them to continue their operations. Photo: Star

The Patenga beach in the port city is at risk of losing its natural beauty as illegal structures keep sprouting along the seaside in the absence of effective measures from the authorities concerned.

The illegal activity, which began in 2019 following renovation by Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), has grabbed most of the space on the beach, leaving tourists and locals suffering.

Patenga is a sea beach located 14 kilometres south from the main point of the port city. It is also an estuary of the Karnaphuli.

Every day, hundreds of people visit the beach; the crowd doubles during holidays. But the massive occupation has resulted in a crisis of available space.

However, no authorities have any data regarding the number of these illegal structures.

Both tourists and locals alleged that the illegal activity was going on in broad daylight.

Two syndicates under the name of "Patenga Beach Hawkers Association" and "Patenga Sea Beach Shop Owner Association" are sheltering this illegal activity by extorting each shop owner daily.

Currently, 197 members are under the Hawkers Association, while 290 shops are under Patenga Beach Shop Owner Association.

This correspondent recently visited the area and observed that at least 500 hundred illegal structures -- including restaurants, snack stalls, cloth stalls and souvenir shops have emerged on the beach.

Private job holder Salah Uddin, who visited the beach with his family on Friday, expressed disappointment over the illegal structures. He said there is no space to sit near the beach with family members.

"The beach is now a mess," he said.

At least 10 shop owners admitted that they pay Tk 200 to 400 to collectors of the associations daily.

"We can't run a shop without paying money to them," said a shop owner, requesting anonymity.

Contacted, Wahidul Alam alias Wahid Master, president of the Patenga Beach Shop Owner Association, refuted the allegations of extorting shop owners.

"We are members of this association. So, we are saving money jointly for ourselves and this is not extorting," he claimed.

Hawkers Association convener, Nur Mohammed alias Nur Boli claimed they don't take any money from their members. Nur Mohammed claimed that all of them were real shop owners of this beach area before being evicted during the renovation.

Saleh Ahmed, a local ward councilor and member of the beach management committee, admitted they failed to save the beach from encroachment.

"Syndicates are managing everything using bribes. We are helpless," he added.

Israfil Mazumder, in charge and inspector of the tourist police (Patenga Zone), told this newspaper that influential people built these structures using the power of politics.

"We have evicted these illegal structures many times. But by abusing political power, the occupiers rebuilt these structures," he added.

He said they will evict these structures again after the situation is normal.