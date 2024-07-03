New curriculum, same old craze for guidebooks

Despite government efforts to promote a new curriculum focusing on critical thinking, guide books aligned with the old memorisation-based approach continue to dominate book markets.

As subject-based six-month assessments for grades six to nine are scheduled to start today, the sales of these supplementary materials have surged in recent months.

According to the National Curriculum and Textbook Board Act, only books published or approved by the board can be prescribed as textbooks in schools.

Additionally, the Book Prohibition Act of 1980 completely bans the printing and marketing of unauthorised notes or guidebooks.

While visiting several book markets in the capital, guidebooks aligned with the new curriculum were found to be displayed and openly sold.

Rashed Mia, owner of a bookstore in Farmgate, said, "Despite the introduction of the new curriculum, the demand for guidebooks remains steadfast. Parents and students regularly seek these materials."

Another shop owner in Nilkhet said Mathematics guides for class 9 published by Panjeree Publications are being sold at Tk 430, English at Tk 360, and History and Social Science at Tk 320, among others.

Guidebooks are similarly prevalent in book markets across Rajshahi, Kushtia, Jhenidah, Khulna, and several other districts, as found by our local correspondents.

Jahurul Islam, a parent in Jhenidah, said, "My children find it challenging to grasp the curriculum, and often teachers are not supportive. So, we purchase guidebooks."

A teacher from Rajdhani High School in the capital said the new curriculum has the potential to reduce students' reliance on guidebooks, but it would take time.

"Until then, parents will continue seeking such resources, as the guidebooks offer additional chapters and exercises for their children," the teacher added.

Even different online platforms are selling guidebooks of major publishers like Panjeree, Lecture Publications, and Royal Publications.

This newspaper reviewed an English guidebook for class nine, spanning 558 pages.

Upon analysing several chapters, it was observed that each chapter begins with instructions for students, teachers, and guardians.

The guidebook provides step-by-step guidance on how students should approach activities after studying a topic in the original textbook.

It also includes additional examples, questions, and answers relevant to each subject.

WHAT AUTHORITIES SAY

Prof Moshiuzzaman, acting chairman of NCTB, said, "Regulations alone cannot eliminate guidebooks from the market. What we need is a systematic change, which is exactly what the new curriculum aims to achieve."

"When parents realise that guidebooks offer limited support unless students engage in class activities or assignments, their demand will naturally decline," he added.