Mother to 74 orphans

Bilkis Banu on a mission to provide them with education despite financial hurdles

Biologically, she is a mother of two. But she is known to be a mother to 74 children, all of whom are growing up and getting all their needs fulfilled under her care. PHOTO: STAR

With a vow to change the lives of as many orphaned children as she could, Bilkis Banu built the Golap Khan Shishu Sadan at College Para area of Nageshwari upazila, Kurigram.

Though she gave birth to two children, she is a mother to 74 others who also address her as "Maa". Nurturing them like her own, she is determined to provide them with the most precious asset of all -- education -- so that they can follow their dreams.

In recognition of her selfless work, Bilkis Banu was given The Daily Star's "Unsung Women Change Makers Award" in association with IPDC Finance Limited in 2019.

At Sadan, there is little time to waste and the children are always engaged in one activity or another -- getting lessons, studying, reading or participating in the parade.

Out of 74 children in Golap Khan Shishu Sadan, 50 are boys and 24 are girls. There are 28 children studying in primary school, 29 in high school, 12 in college, and 5 at the honours level in Golap Khan Shishu Sadan.

Bilkis Banu bears all their expenses.

Sixteen-year-old Maya Khatun, a class ten student, said, "I have been in the Shishu Sadan for the past seven years. If Maa [Bilkis] had not sheltered me, my dream of survival would have turned into a nightmare. Maa has kept us alive. She feeds us, teaches us, and has given us the love of a mother."

Twenty-one-year-old Khadiza Khatun said, "I am studying honours because of our Maa. She is bearing all my expenses. I am working tirelessly to fulfill our mother's dream. There is no relative in the world for us except Maa."

Bilkis started Golap Khan Shishu Sadan with 13 orphan children on 40 decimals of land in 2009. Later, this number increased to 74 children.

To educate them, she gradually built Golap Khan Primary School and Golap Khan High School. At present, the number of students in primary school is 168, while 138 are in high school. Apart from the children of Shishu Sadan, children from poor families are studying in the two schools without fees.

Bilkis also helped these children with study materials. There are 17 teachers teaching the children and nine staff members taking care of them in the schools.

In 1998, Bilkis, who completed her HSC but never got to study further, started teaching children from backward families at her husband's house. Her husband, Rabiul Islam, is a retired professor and has always been supportive of her altruistic endeavours.

Caring for so many children is a challenge, especially in terms of finances. Sabyasachi Saha, coordinator of Shishu Sadan, explains that around Tk 4 lakh is spent every month just for feeding, clothing and educating the children.

Alongside this, Tk 1.81 lakh is spent as salaries for teachers and employees. "We teachers and staffers are working with modest salaries to show respect for the great work of Bilkis Banu," he said.

After so many years of using personal funds, Bilkis is now finding it a bit challenging raising funds.

According to Bilkis Banu's husband Rabiul Islam, the bulk of the expenses come from the rent they get from the shops of the supermarket they own in Nagesghwari town, which is around Tk 2 lakh.

"Besides, there's some income from our seven and a half bighas of land in the name of Shishu Sadan. Sometimes donations come from different donors, but they are irregular. My wife is facing an extreme financial crisis due to the increase in Shishu Sadan's expenses. I am always by her side," he said.

Financial constraints have forced some cost cutting. The Sadan cannot provide the children with milk every day and costs of maintenance are increasing every day. With the children growing, there is a need for more space to accommodate them, Bilkis explained.

Financial worries, however, have not daunted this fearless woman. "For me, children calling me Maa is the biggest achievement in my life. I consider life to be worthwhile.''

She cherishes the ideals of Mother Teresa, which is why she had decided to become the mother of orphaned children. "I plan to educate all my children and will stand by them until they can stand on their own two feet. I will not back down from my promise."