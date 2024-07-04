Kurigram's flood situation worsens as Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

The flood situation Kurigram worsened this morning as the water level of the Brahmaputra river continued to rise due to incessant rains and onrush of upstream water.

As of 6:00am today, the Brahmaputra was flowing 60 centimetres (cm) above the danger level at Noonkhawa Ghat point and 59cm above the threshold at Chilmari point. Meanwhile, water level of Dharla river rose by 20cm and was flowing at danger level, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) officials.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of WDB in Kurigram, told The Daily Star that the Brahmaputra river water has risen due to the onrush of water from upstream in India.

Around 450 char areas of Kurigram have been inundated by flood water. Also, the low-lying areas along the riverside have been inundated. So far there has been no damage to the flood control dam. Flood victims are taking shelter on WDB dams and shelters.

Photo: Dilip Roy

Tofazzal Hossain, 60, of Char Bhagabatipur area of ​​Kurigram Sadar upazila, told The Daily Star that there was three-four feet of water inside his house. Tube wells and toilets were submerged in flood water. His 10 chickens and two goats were swept away. His family has been eating dry food since Tuesday night and is facing a crisis of pure drinking water and dry food.

Farmer Matiar Rahman, 65, of Panchgachi village of Kurigram Sadar upazila, said, "Roads have been submerged in flood water. Aman seedbeds and vegetable fields are under water. They are riding on rafts. The flood situation is worsening."

Ataur Rahman Mintu, chairman of Baravita union parishad of Fulbari Upazila, told The Daily Star that more than 2,000 people of 400 families in his union are marooned. An application has been made to the upazila administration for government relief assistance.

Mahfuzar Rahman, chairman of Mogolbasa union parishad of Kurigram Sadar, told The Daily Star that 2,000 families in his union were affected by floods. Only rice has been distributed among the flood victims. An application has been made to the administration for dry food.

Photo: Dilip Roy

Bablu Mia, chairman of Begumganj union parishad in Ulipur upazila, told The Daily Star that more than 10,000 people have been marooned in his union. The water-logged people of vulnerable areas were brought to safety last afternoon. The flood situation in Brahmaputra shoal area is gradually deteriorating.

Kurigram District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Abdul Hai Sarkar told The Daily Star that more than one lakh people were affected by the floods in char and low-lying riverside areas. People trapped in water are being brought to safety.

Around 176 tonnes of rice and dry food worth Tk 10,35,000 are being distributed among the flood victims. A letter was sent to the concerned ministry yesterday asking for an allocation of Tk 30 lakh for purchasing dry food items and rice.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif told The Daily Star that the flood situation in Kurigram was deteriorating as the water in the Brahmaputra river continued to rise.

Water-logged people were taking shelter on embankments, flood shelters and relatives' houses on higher grounds. People trapped in water in vulnerable areas were being brought to safety.

They have adequate relief aid. Relief assistance was being delivered through upazila administration and public representatives, he said.

Relief assistance will be delivered to all flood victims gradually. The overall flood situation of the district is being monitored, the DC added.