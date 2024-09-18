Damaged building leaves students at risk

The only concrete building of Faridganj High School in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila has long been in a sorry state and left abandoned as it was deemed unsafe for conducting academic activities.

As such, the school, with more than 300 students, is going through a shortage of space for conducting classes.

At present, classes are being held in two shabby tin-shed structures -- one being the old school house and the other a warehouse.

Visiting the school recently, this correspondent found the one-storey concrete building in a dilapidated state. Plasters from the roof have got removed in all the classrooms, with rods being exposed in some places on the roof and the pillars, and cracks having developed on the walls. The doors and windows were seen broken.

"The school was established in 1968 in Nilganj union under the upazila. The Directorate of Education and Engineering constructed the one-storey school building. However, after a few years, the building gradually became dilapidated due to use of sub-standard construction materials, and eventually had to be abandoned," said Jamal Uddin, acting headteacher of the school.

He informed that the UNO and upazila parishad chairman of Kalapara had inspected the school a few months back, and verbally prohibited them from using the old concrete building for conducting classes.

"The old school house and warehouse are now being used for taking classes. However, both these two structures are also in a sorry state and largely unsafe for academic activities, while also lacks adequate space for all the students," Jasim Uddin added.

Mehedi Hasan, parent of a student, said it is the only educational institution for students from 10 villages in Nilganj union.

"The concrete building became unusable for quite some time. So, we are being compelled to attend classes in the old tin-shed school houses, which lack space and cleanliness. The classes are congested and uncomfortable, and the structures are in a sorry, risky state," said Moksedul, a 10th grader.

Contacted, Imran Hossain, deputy assistant engineer of DEE in Patuakhali, said, "I have joined here recently. I will visit the school soon and take steps regarding construction of new building after inspection."