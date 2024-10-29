Community Healthcare: Govt to create 14,000 posts

Why are we paying so much for healthcare?

The interim government is moving to approve the creation of around 14,000 temporary posts at the community level in the health sector to strengthen the workforce at the grassroots.

This proposal comes after two authorities of the government responded to a request from the health services division to create 19,388 posts within the community healthcare facilities.

The proposal is slated for review at the meeting of secretaries' committee on administrative improvement with Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Roshid in the chair, according to sources from the health services division.

The Finance Division (Implementation) has already outlined and fixed the pay scale for 13,949 posts. Both the Ministry of Public Administration and the Finance Division, have agreed to create the posts on a temporary basis within the organisational structure of Community Clinic Health Support Trust.

Additionally, the upcoming secretaries' committee meeting will also review a proposal for 172 new posts, both temporary and permanent, for different government authorities including ministries, divisions and institutes.

Meanwhile, other government agencies are also preparing to create new posts. The Ministry of Labour and Employment plans to establish 16 temporary posts, while the Posts and Telecommunications Division is set to create 38 temporary posts.

Community clinics are the government's lowest-tier healthcare framework. They offer health, family planning, and nutrition services. People can also receive 30 types of medicines, free of charge, from these clinics.

Bangladesh is one among the few countries that tried to provide free medical services to people at the community level through various public-health facilities, said Dr A M Zakir Hussain, chairman of Community Clinic Health Support Trust.

Regarding the creation of 14,000 new post, Hussain said these positions are currently under the development budget. They are now being created on a temporary basis under the revenue budget.

Currently, there are around 15,000 community clinics operating across the country. Of them, 8,500 community clinics needs to be repaired, said an official of the Community Clinic Health Support Trust.

These clinics are open six days a week from 9:00am to 3:00pm, except on Fridays and other public holidays. A Community Health Care Provider (CHCP) manages each clinic, with a preference for local women in this role, assisted by a Health Assistant and a Family Welfare Assistant.