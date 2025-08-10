Chief adviser congratulates Shaheen Anam on MBE honour

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has congratulated Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, on being awarded the Honorary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III.

"I heartily congratulate you on being awarded the honorary MBE title by King Charles III of the United Kingdom. It is a recognition of your long-standing contribution to establishing human rights and social justice, and it is an honour for all of us," Yunus said in a letter dated August 8.

"This achievement will serve as an inspiration to all. I wish you continued success," he added.

On August 6, British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke formally presented the MBE insignia to Anam at the British High Commission in Dhaka.

Named an Honorary MBE in February 2025, Anam was recognised for her work in social justice, inclusion, and gender equality -- values shared by the UK and Bangladesh.

The UK has partnered with the Manusher Jonno Foundation for over two decades, supporting more than 460 grassroots organisations to promote dignity, inclusion, and justice nationwide.