CDDL sets new container handling record at Chattogram port

Handles over 5,000 TEUs in a single day at New Mooring Container Terminal

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited (CDDL) has set a new record in container handling at Chattogram port's New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), crossing the 5,000 TEU mark in a single day for the first time.

A total of 5,019 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) were handled in 24 hours from 8:00am Thursday to 8:00am Friday, according to a press release issued by CDDL this afternoon.

Of the total volume, 2,101 TEUs were import containers and 2,918 TEUs were export containers, it said.

CDDL, which operates under the Bangladesh Navy, took over operational management of berths 2, 3, 4, and 5 at NCT on July 7 this year. Since then, container handling at the terminal has seen a significant rise, the operator said.

In 28 days up to August 28, a total of 109,217 TEUs were handled at these four berths, averaging 3,903 TEUs per day, according to the statement. This is over 40 percent higher than previous periods, it claimed.

The operator further said that CDDL handled 174,931 TEUs in 49 days up to August 25 since assuming control of NCT on July 7.

In comparison, the previous operator handled 119,276 TEUs at NCT during the same 49-day period between May 19 and July 6 -- marking a 46.66 percent rise under CDDL's management.

CDDL attributed the improvement to efficient operations at ship hooks, delivery points, appraisal points, C&F sheds and gates, which it claimed helped reduce operational complexities and speed up container handling.

After Saif Powertec's contract expired on July 6, the shipping ministry handed over interim operational responsibility of NCT to CDDL for six months until a new operator is appointed.